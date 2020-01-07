Visiting the Sun

Charlotte County Chamber's Junior Leadership Charlotte class visited the Sun office on Harborview Road Tuesday, including a photo opportunity with the paper's mascot, Charlie. 

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Chamber Junior Leadership Charlotte class visited the Sun's office on Harborview Road Tuesday. 

Students asked questions about the newspaper industry, advertising, news gathering and the future of the industry.

They stayed for lunch and also took a tour of the office location including the press.  

Sun mascot Charlie the gator also greeted the kids.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments