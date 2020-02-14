SARASOTA — Francisco Leyva, 49, of Sarasota, is facing charges of burglary with assault or battery, a felony, after a woman said she was sexually assaulted at her home Thursday.
At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sarasota Police officers were dispatched to a home on Bay Street in Sarasota. The woman told officers while in her home, Frankie’s Tree Service was working outside her residence.
An employee, later identified as Leyva, knocked at the front door and began speaking about the tree work.
As the woman walked back into her home, Leyva followed her, without permission. Leyva was behind the victim inside her kitchen and began assaulting her, she said in the report.
The victim told Leyva that it was not OK and said her husband would be home soon.
“Do you mean the one that just left?” Leyva allegedly responded.
The victim went to get her child who was sleeping in a bedroom nearby but Leyva began assaulting her again, the report states. The victim told Leyva to leave and he began to walk out, but said he would be back. The victim called 911.
Leyva was arrested and transported to Sarasota Police headquarters. While being interviewed by detectives, Leyva admitted to entering the home, without permission, and admitted to putting his hands on the victim’s back, shoulder and stomach area without permission to do so, police said.
Detectives believe there are other victims involving Frankie’s Tree Service where this type of incident has happened before.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
