The Charlotte Tarpons JV soccer team looked like they were going to end their game with DeSoto County in a well battled tie at 1 each. Then the referee said there was under 30 seconds left in the game.
Santiago DaSilva took the last shot of the game and hit the back of the net to give the Tarpons an exciting 2-1 win. “I missed a couple of shots earlier in the game and I was looking for the pass and it felt great to see it go in. We’re a team and work together. I’m grateful to get the pass from Tyler,” said DaSilva.
The Tyler that DaSilva was talking about was Tyler Amaral. Amaral had as good of a shot as DaSilva had but he unselfishly passed it to his teammate for the winning score.
Amaral said, “I already had a goal after I had missed four shots already. I knew Santiago had missed a couple of shots too so when I saw him open I passed it to him and thank God it went in.”
After a scoreless first half, the Bulldogs struck first when Cesar Maldonado scored with less than a minute gone in the second half. At the 17:30 mark Amaral tied the game with his goal. The teams battled evenly for the rest of the half and it looked like it would end in a tie until DaSilva’s game winner.
