PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin said his legal services are a bargain compared to other law firms that represent municipalities.
Levin, who works for Icard Merrill Cullis Timm Furen Ginsburg, P.A., has been the attorney for the Punta Gorda City Council since 2005.
He said his hourly rate is much lower than the labor attorney the city must hire for those issues.
Levin’s comments came at the end of Wednesday’s council meeting.
On the agenda was a discussion of Levin’s contract, which was not up for two years.
Newly elected City Council member Bill Dryburgh told the board in November he thought Levin gave bad advice regarding the controversial sign ordinance, which landed the city in a lawsuit which it lost in circuit court. He suggested the city may need “new blood” to handle its legal matters.
On Wednesday, Dryburgh suggested the City Council create an in-house attorney position to potentially “save” the city money. He said the city pays $200,000 to Levin’s law firm for his services. Dryburgh’s research, he said, showed the highest-paid city attorney in Florida receives $150,000.
“I wanted to explore our options. When I looked at the figures and what we are spending, $200,000 buys a lot of an attorney,” he said. “I didn’t come here today to fire Mr. Levin. I just wanted to explore our options. We already have a paralegal so we can address the issues that come before the city.”
That’s not how it was on the agenda, City Councilmember Mark Kuharski said, adding it seemed like “sour grapes.”
“To change course and talk about something else is not appropriate,” Kuharski said. “It is my understanding he (Levin) was asked to do something and did exactly what he was asked to do (for the sign ordinance). It’s not right. It’s not fair. Why are we going back and revisiting it. It was rightfully decided in court … I take exception as to why this was put on the agenda.”
Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart blamed the media, claiming the intent was to “give more freedom” to residents by ensuring content-neutral signs were allowed in the city.
“There was a rabbit hole that everyone went down, with people saying what about this and what about that,” she said. “They (media outlets) picked it up and put it on the news and all they picked up on was the F-word.”
Lockhart said “everyone should put blame” on the situation. However, she said Levin warned then-City Council members the ordinance might be challenged.
“We are not judges,” she said. “We took a risk, we took a stance. That’s the way the world works.”
Matthews said hiring an in-house attorney would include a salary, benefits, office space, equipment and possibly a company car, which would be “far more in legal fees” for the city. She added, the city would “still the need outside attorneys.” She said there were accusations during public comments suggesting Levin didn’t give sound advice. She said Levin did “a ton of research” leading up to the sign ordinance meetings and court cases.
Newly elected City Council member Donna Peterman said having an attorney of Levin’s caliber is a bargain.
Levin said if there’s future discussion of an in-house attorney, the board should remember all of the services it gets from the law firm.
“We provide as good if not better legal services than others,” he said, adding his rates are lower than the labor attorney and others who charge the city for legal representation.
Council members ended the discussion without talking about Levin’s contract.
