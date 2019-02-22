I am always sad when a friend becomes hurt or injured and their lives are changed in an instant. For those of you wondering where our dear Janine’s 40 years ago columns have been, she took a spill a few weeks ago and has landed in Life Care Center of Punta Gorda. She is still her beautiful self, sharp as a tack and probably the sweetest person in Punta Gorda. I am looking forward to her being back on her feet and writing her informative columns to share with all of us. Another sweet friend, Michelle, was in a severe motorcycle accident back in early January and is on the mend but faces numerous reconstruction surgeries. This woman is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside and is a strong woman of faith and perseverance. If you would like to meet Michelle and see exactly what I am talking about, stop by from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Cold River Saloon, 3149 Duncan Road, in Punta Gorda for a friends and families fundraiser to help support her journey of healing. I hope to see you there. Remember life can change in an instant, so slow down, enjoy the ride and tell someone how important they are.
