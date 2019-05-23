As the summer humidity and temperatures creep in, LLI offers some “cool” things to do. LLI (Lifelong Learning Institute) is an independent non-profit organization that offers individual non-credit learning opportunities (classes, trips, discussion groups, etc) on a wide range of topics in a stimulating environment to enrich, enlighten, and entertain. Classes are held on and trips depart from the beautiful Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College in Punta Gorda, which has ample and accessible free parking, unless otherwise stated.
Starting on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m., the annual Documentary Series will return for the summer with the film “The Monsanto Papers.” Watch the film about glyphosate, one of the most widely used herbicides in the world and one which has been the center of recent court decisions, and then enjoy lunch together and discuss the film. This one is sure to bring lots of discussion!
Bring your own bagged lunch (BYOBL) and meet with us in meeting room O117 (between the auditorium and cafeteria) to keep cool and learn – just for the fun of it! LLI will supply beverages. Fees are $10 per person per session. The series will continue on June 18 and every other Tuesday through September.
And what’s more “cool” and fun than the LLI trips? On June 25, we’ll take a very comfortable ride on a very cool coach to St. Petersburg for lunch at The Hangar and then a visit to the Imagine Museum. The Hangar is located on the historic Albert Whitted airport and has window seating on the second floor to watch the small private planes land and take off – while you enjoy some really good food! We’ll also learn about the history of this small airport on the Tampa Bay.
“Cool” is the operative word and we’ll continue our air-conditioned trip with a docent-led tour of the Imagine Museum. There are over 500 pieces of very “cool” Studio American Glass on display that represent over 55 artists over a 55 year period. The tour includes a short film on the second floor and the additional Regional and International Collections.
Fees are $67 for LLI FRIENDS members and $82 for nonmembers. Registration and additional information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org, then click on catalog and follow the prompts. The LLI office can be reached for assistance at 941-637-3533.
Free “Tech Help” sessions are also available during the summer. To schedule a time for one-on-one assistance with a member of the FSW Library Staff on your personal electronic device, call 941-637-5620. Stay cool this summer and learn with LLI.
