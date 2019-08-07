Michael McCarville

May 2019 Big Money Tour Grand Prize Winner Michael McCarville is presented his prize by Chris Pais at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club recently.

SARASOTA — Local golfers have been winning prizes this summer through the Big Summer Golf Card's Big Money Tour.

A top $1,000 prize went to a North Port man in May. These are winners so far, from throughout the region.

The May 2019 Big Money Tour awards were presented at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, North Port:

Grand Prize $1,000, Michael McCarville, North Port

2nd Prize $500, Robert Cafmeyer, Nokomis

3rd Prize $500, Bob Locke, North Port

4th Prize $250, Michael Rowley, North Port

5th Prize $250, Charles Fender, Venice

6th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Walter Pamer, Bradenton

7th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Nellie Gillander, Bradenton

8th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Skip Galeone, Placida

9th Prize Taylor Made M6 rescue, David Gardin, North Port

10th Prize Taylor Made M6 rescue, Mickey LeMay, Rotonda West

The June 2019 Big Money Tour awards were presented at River Strand Golf & Country Club, Bradenton:

Grand Prize $1,000, David Brown, Bradenton

2nd Prize $500, Richard Evans, Venice

3rd Prize $500, Mark Cole, Sarasota

4th Prize $250, Edward Horgos, North Port

5th Prize $250, George Leopold, Nokomis

6th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, William Brescia, Sarasota

7th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Mike Maloney, Port Charlotte

8th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Leon Susalla, Venice

9th Prize Taylor Made M6 rescue, Cindy Andrews, Sarasota

10th Prize Taylor Made M6 rescue, Andrew Zaccagnino, Sarasota

The Big Money Tour lets golfers play 16 courses in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties this summer, according to a press release from the tour.

Every month between May and October, six golfers share in $2,500 worth of cash prizes, which includes a Grand Prize of $1,000. Six golfers also receive golf certificates for free rounds of golf, or new golf equipment.

Big Summer Golf Card holders are automatically pre-registered to play at least four rounds of golf in a given summer month at one or more at the courses, according to the release.

For more information visit www.bigsummergolf.com or call 941-923-2232.

