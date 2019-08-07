SARASOTA — Local golfers have been winning prizes this summer through the Big Summer Golf Card's Big Money Tour.
A top $1,000 prize went to a North Port man in May. These are winners so far, from throughout the region.
The May 2019 Big Money Tour awards were presented at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, North Port:
Grand Prize $1,000, Michael McCarville, North Port
2nd Prize $500, Robert Cafmeyer, Nokomis
3rd Prize $500, Bob Locke, North Port
4th Prize $250, Michael Rowley, North Port
5th Prize $250, Charles Fender, Venice
6th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Walter Pamer, Bradenton
7th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Nellie Gillander, Bradenton
8th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Skip Galeone, Placida
9th Prize Taylor Made M6 rescue, David Gardin, North Port
10th Prize Taylor Made M6 rescue, Mickey LeMay, Rotonda West
The June 2019 Big Money Tour awards were presented at River Strand Golf & Country Club, Bradenton:
Grand Prize $1,000, David Brown, Bradenton
2nd Prize $500, Richard Evans, Venice
3rd Prize $500, Mark Cole, Sarasota
4th Prize $250, Edward Horgos, North Port
5th Prize $250, George Leopold, Nokomis
6th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, William Brescia, Sarasota
7th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Mike Maloney, Port Charlotte
8th Prize 16 Golf Certificates, Leon Susalla, Venice
9th Prize Taylor Made M6 rescue, Cindy Andrews, Sarasota
10th Prize Taylor Made M6 rescue, Andrew Zaccagnino, Sarasota
The Big Money Tour lets golfers play 16 courses in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties this summer, according to a press release from the tour.
Every month between May and October, six golfers share in $2,500 worth of cash prizes, which includes a Grand Prize of $1,000. Six golfers also receive golf certificates for free rounds of golf, or new golf equipment.
Big Summer Golf Card holders are automatically pre-registered to play at least four rounds of golf in a given summer month at one or more at the courses, according to the release.
For more information visit www.bigsummergolf.com or call 941-923-2232.
