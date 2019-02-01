In light of the recent cold weather, I’d like to dedicate this column to all the “comforts” of what to do when the temperature drops below 70 degrees. Pull out the flannel pajamas (or comfy sweat pants) curl up with a soft fleece blanket and make a big bowl of macaroni and cheese. I could stop there, but did you know there is more than one way to make macaroni and cheese? According to Google, there are more than 50 recipes for macaroni and cheese. Classic stove top, three cheese, four cheese, pimento cheese, bacon, Wisconsin-Style, Alfredo, deep-fried and my favorite, Grandma’s baked. My grandmother made the best macaroni and cheese. She did pass down a scratch written recipe, but somehow I just cannot get it to taste the same. I am pretty sure the secret was in the type of cheese or the heavy cream, or the pinch of this and a dash of that, but it was more than likely the love that she put into it like everything she made. Need a good helping of deep-fried macaroni cheese? The Charlotte County Fair starts today and continues through Feb. 10. Even on an 80-degree day you can never pass over a good helping of deep-fried ... anything. Have a Punta Gorgeous weekend!
