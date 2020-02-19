'Making change' for a cause: Auction raises money for veterans Honor Flight
-
- Updated
- 0
Southwest Florida Honor flight held a fundraising auction called "Making Change" Tuesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Attendees grabbed their paddles, bid their quarters and won various items donated by local vendors.
Recommended for you
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
NASCAR Standings
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.