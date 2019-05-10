King Fisher Fleet, headquartered at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, is celebrating May as Military Appreciation Month by thanking all active duty service members, members of the reserve components, and all veterans. This very important month reminds Americans to continually honor, recognize, and appreciate those men and women who have served throughout our history, as well as acknowledge their families who have sacrificed in order for us to enjoy our freedom.
Through their Military Appreciation Month promotion, King Fisher Fleet hopes to spread recognition for all those who served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard.
Military Appreciation Month Program:
All military personnel with a valid military ID, and veterans with proof of service (DD214, American Legion or VFW membership card, VA ID card, Driver’s License with “V”) receive half-price admission on any sightseeing cruise offered at King Fisher Fleet during the month of May. Advance reservations are recommended. Subject to availability. Discount also applies to spouses and dependents. Offer good for individual tickets only and cannot be applied towards group ticket sales. Discount cruise reservations cannot be made online and must be made by calling our ticket office at 941-639-0969.
For more information about these special offers, please call 941-639-0969.
King Fisher Fleet offers eight cruises including daylong cruises to the islands of Cayo Costa, Cabbage Key, and Boca Grande, narrated tours of the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor, as well as sunset cruises and Christmas light canal cruises. King Fisher Fleet also offers charter fishing with some of the best fishing guides in southwest Florida, departing every day from Fishermen’s Village Marina.
