PROVIDED BY MILITARY HERITAGE MUSEUM
PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum is hosting events paying tribute to 9/11. The museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information on the following events, call 941-575-9002 or visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
REMEMBRANCE TRIBUTE CONCERT
The museum is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance and Patriotic Tribute by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble, in the Gulf Theater on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. The cost for admission will be $15 online or at the door.
In remembrance of September 11, the wind ensemble will perform a selection of music to commemorate those souls who died on that day.
Selections will include “Flight of Valor” which will salute the heroes of United Flight 93, and “For Our Heroes” which will honor our first responders. The wind ensemble will also perform a selection of patriotic pieces such as “God Bless America” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth” and many more selections.
Sun Coast Wind Ensemble is comprised of 50 plus musicians from surrounding cities and counties.
Musicians from Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood, and Arcadia combine their talents to perform at various venues throughout the year. The concert wind ensemble has performed at Island Walk Community, Patriot’s Park in Venice, Venice Yacht Club, Suncoast MC Church and many other locations.
The wind ensemble is directed by Lynn Cleary, who is entering her second year as the director of the group and brings with her many years of teaching experience in music. Cleary taught instrumental music at the secondary level as well as being a school administrator in Michigan before retiring to Florida.
PATRIOT DAY EVENT
The museum will be host to an all-day commemorative event on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to pay special tribute to all first responders for their service.
The fateful day that changed the lives of every American will be indelibly etched in our minds, and it brought Americans from every walk of life together as a nation, as we grieved the tragic events that happened that day in 2001.
Highlights of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will include a first-hand testimonial from a survivor from one of the twin towers, and comments from the leadership of our local police, fire and sheriff departments.
Events that will be FREE to everyone:
A 9/11 Remembrance Exhibit will be available for viewing from 10 to 5 that day.
A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place in the Gulf Theater from noon to 1 p.m.
Events that will require an ALL ACCESS PASS on this day are designated by
Documentary film shown at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Gulf Theater entitled 102 Minutes that Changed America.
Flight Simulators will be grounded in the morning, as happened in 2001. Simulators will reopen from 1 to 5 p.m.
Google Expedition will be available at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., featuring the 911 Memorial and Museum
Academy Library will feature 9/11 Newspapers from 2001, available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All Access Pass cost is $10 pp, $8 for veterans and active duty, first responders and youth ages 5-13. No fee for children under 5. Annual Members cost is $5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.