The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda welcomes back our friends from the Witness to War organization, a non-profit group dedicated to preserving the oral histories of combat veterans. Former combat veterans are invited to come and tell their stories in a one-on- one interview. The purpose of these interviews is to increase public understanding and share the stories of their years of service, contributions and sacrifices made in the name of freedom, and to insure that those who never made it home are never forgotten.
The museum will host special “interview days” from May 6 to 10 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for local and visiting veterans to participate in a recorded conversation with an experienced Witness to War interviewer in our state-of-the-art video studio.
The raw footage will then be professionally edited into a two- to five-minute-long war story designed to provide the next generation with a “foxhole” or “windshield” view of what it was like to fight and survive on land, sea and air.
Connect, discover and engage with these unique stories — along with thousands of others — which will be viewable on individual kiosks at the museum or online at www.WitnessToWar.org.
Contact the Military Heritage Museum to schedule your interview if you are a former combat veteran and would like to share your story. Register online at www.freedomisntfree.org and go to the Events page, or call 941-575-9002 before May 1 to schedule your desired time. And thank you for your service to our country.
