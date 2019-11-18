PUNTA GORDA — Hundreds grabbed their camp chairs and came out to enjoy some sights and sounds along Charlotte Harbor during the weekend.
Mindi Abair’s Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival Nov. 15-17 was billed as a weekend of blues and rock outside the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
Wines were also available, presented by Reserve Tastings with Eric Guerra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.