The Punta Gorda Boat Club held its monthly “Attitude Adjustment,” on Friday, Feb. 22. Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke gave a talk and a slide presentation labeled “2019 State of the City the Year of Engagement.” Topics included Harbor Walk West, the “Waterfront Activity Center,” Veterans Park renovations, and the new Sunseeker Resort. Eight prospective members were presented, who would join the other 25 members the club has added since January. Contact the club at 941-639-3828, or visit www.pgboatclub.org/
