Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, held its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 16, in Punta Gorda. Eighty-Five players arrived from Charlotte and surrounding counties, to compete on the Club’s two Bocce Courts, in mens and ladies mixed teams. Food was cooked on outdoor grills and served with beverages. Prizes were awarded, and a raffle held. $1,000 was raised to benefit the “Elks Children’s Therapy Services.” For more information, visit: www.puntagordaelks.org
