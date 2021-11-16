Ron Horta, Jessica Horta, Jessica Mitchell, and Mel Mitchell exhibit the swimming stroke that vaulted them to Team USA at the TT’s Tiki Hut hole during the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Nine Bar Stool Open.
Alyssa Gee takes careful aim at the Gator Restaurant, Punta Gorda hole while teammates from the Illisons Salon and Spa “Gold Medal Stylists” look on at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
“Gold Medal Stylists” from Illusions Spa and Salon – Stephanie Liebel, Alyssa Gee, Sonya Hawker, Valeria Nicolosi, Hardy Whidden, Shelby Goffe and Natalie Celaya at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
Amberly Leverich gets ready to putt with teammates Juan Bola, Aaron Hartman, and Karri Hartman at the TT’s Tiki Hut hole during the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Nine Bar Stool Open.
Marge Jones, John Aloisi, Barbara Kinney, and Linda Aloisi wait for their opportunity to putt at the Burg’r Bar hole during the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Nine Bar Stool Open.
Paul Mgnosa, Joanne Podor, Joyce Mignosa, and Mike Podor have participated in every Front Nine Bar Stool Open, supporting Charlotte Behavioral Health, since its beginning.
“Team Santa – One-Shot Wonders” Tom White, Suzanne White, Donna Lemenze, and John Mauro at the Ice House putting hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Nine Bar Stool Open.
“The Fluffy Flamingos Irish Drinking Team” — Norm Jacques, Neldon Jaques, Mark Barrows, and Lisa Barrows at the Ice House putting hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Nine Bar Stool Open.
“USA Drinking Team” – Tom Warring, Jennifer Warring, Linda Dotolo, and Bob Dotolo at the Ice House putting hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Nine Bar Stool Open.
Dawn Porter, Randy Rodgers, Debbi Young and Ernie Young – “Jamican Bobsled Team” at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
Gene Donaldson, Clare Donaldson, Harry Keosaian and Tressa Keosaian — “You’re Worth Your Weight” at the Gator Restaurant, Punta Gorda hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
Michaeline Spencer, Matthew Smith, Mike Kobeierski and Jeff Metzger — “Union Jack” at the Dough Bar, Punta Gorda hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
Paul Pomkratz, Shannon Allcock, Ann Allcock and Jack Boulet – “Team Poneycock” at the Dough Bar, Punta Gorda hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
Tom Allen, Amy Allen, Karen Boksner and Lance McManaman — “Dimpled Balls and Shaved Greens” at the Dough Bar, Punta Gorda hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
Steve Moore and Linda Moore receive a free shot for their holes-in-one at the Dough Bar, Punta Gorda hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
Debbie Fulford, Bryan Fulford, Linda Moore and Steve Moore at the Dough Bar, Punta Gorda hole at the Fred Lang Foundation’s Front Dine Bar Stool Open.
