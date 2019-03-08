‘Passing the Paint Brushes” was held Feb. 20 at the Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda. Every six months the hotel changes its art work in the common areas. There will be 24 pieces of art displayed by 16 artists. During the ceremony 10 works of art were on display.
