On Thursday, Nov. 15, the United Way of Charlotte County held their 5th Annual Beaujolais event at The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The event, hosted by United Way of Charlotte County board members, is held to meet and mingle with members of the community. Attendees enjoyed pairings of tapas and wine while listening to some local music.
Local celebration of National Beaujolais Nouveau Day
- by SUE PAQUIN Photojournalist
