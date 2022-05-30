Indira Gomez, Beth Carsten and Eric Reesel handed out wristbands, T-shirts and goodie bags to the over 300 runners who participated in the 9th Annual Memorial Day Veterans 10K/5K race held at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
Aaron Kastelik carries the American flag during the 5K race.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Eric Reesel helps check in the over 300 runners who participated in the 9th Annual Memorial Day Veterans 10K/5K race held at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
The Navy Jr. ROTC Color Guard from Charlotte High School, were Tomas D’Agullo, Briana Defreitas, Alana Brown and Peyton Yates.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Yale Houghton, Rich Myerholz, Kevin Jones and Juan Hidalgo
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Runners at the start of the 9th Annual Memorial Day Veterans 10K race check their watches.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Olivia Graham cheers on her “Uncle Cardo” during the 9th Annual Memorial Day Veterans 10K/5K race held at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Runners at the start of the 9th Annual Memorial Day Veterans 5K race.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Peter Denton and Margaret Denton were the first male and female 5K runners to cross the finish line.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Corey Gallant was one of the top male finishers at the 9th Annual Memorial Day Veterans 10K/5K race held at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
