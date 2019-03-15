The third annual Luna Tunes was held March 2 at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda. Three bands performed, including Barrett’s, the Southwind Bluegrass Band. Bluegrass Central and Swinging Bridge. Proceeds benefited Peace River Wildlife Center, a bird and small-mammal sanctuary founded in the 1980s and is set to move to a one-acre parcel just south of its current location in the southern portion of Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda. Plans for the $1.5 million new facility call for an expanded hospital, an education building, an administration building, a board room and new caging for the animals.

