The 10th annual Punta Gorda Pedal and Play in Paradise was held on March 22-23. On Friday night riders had the opportunity to ride with City Manager, Howard Kunik, for the City Manager’s Tour and a choice of a 10-mile mystery ride, 15-mile, 30-mile and 62-mile ride on Saturday. Proceeds from this event benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as well as TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit PedalandPlayinParadise.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments