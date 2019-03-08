The Peace River Sail & Power Squadron held its Change of Watch, on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, in Punta Gorda. The ceremony installed new bridge officers, with Ronald Jones as the 2019-2020 Commander. Also attending were District 22 Commander Don Cook, and District Executive Officer Edward Reiss Jr. Lunch was served and entertainment provided. For more information on the Peace River Sail and Power Boar Squadron, visit: www.usps.org/localusps/peaceriver.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.