Over seventy volunteers from three Law enforcement Agencies, schools and civic groups joined together for "Shop With a Cop," at the Walmart on Jones Loop Rd., in Punta Gorda, on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Thirty-five children from families experiencing financial difficulties, were given a $100 Walmart gift card, then went shopping, while escorted by a Law-Enforcement Officer. The children were encouraged to select presents for family members, and then pick one out for themselves. Santa sat near the “fireplace” to meet with children, as did several Search and Rescue dogs. Funding for the gift-cards was provided by Charlotte County businesses, individuals, and community organizations.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.