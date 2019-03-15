Asbury Shorts USA & The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media presented the 5th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, An Evening of the World’s Best Short Films, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, March 6, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Mark your calendar for next year’s event on March 4, 2020 at the event center.
