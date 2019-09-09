The Punta Gorda "Chamber Feud Finals" were held at the Historic Punta Gorda Woman’s Club Building Sept. 5.
After earlier elimination rounds, teams representing Florida Southwestern State College, Chapman Insurance Group, Friendly Floors, and Remax Anchor Realty competed in a game modeled after TV’s “Family Feud.”
Punta Gorda Chamber President John Wright emceed the event, which was organized by Nanette Leonard.
The winning team, Chapman Insurance Group, received a trophy, and was named “Chamber Feud Champion 2019.”
