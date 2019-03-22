The 12th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda was held on March 3, at Laishley Park. This year’s event featured 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. There were also arts, crafts, and other exhibitors, a silent auction, Kids’ Fun Zone, and all-day entertainment with the CHS Gold Jazz Band, the Florida Mountain Men (bluegrass), and the Boogiemen. Local businesses sponsor the festival, and all net revenue goes to support charitable projects of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity & Education Foundation.
Taste of Punta Gorda showcases local eateries
- by SUE PAQUIN Photojournalist
-
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
CBB Scoreboard
NASCAR Standings
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.