The 12th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda was held on March 3, at Laishley Park. This year’s event featured 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. There were also arts, crafts, and other exhibitors, a silent auction, Kids’ Fun Zone, and all-day entertainment with the CHS Gold Jazz Band, the Florida Mountain Men (bluegrass), and the Boogiemen. Local businesses sponsor the festival, and all net revenue goes to support charitable projects of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity & Education Foundation.

