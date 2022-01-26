PUNTA GORDA - To celebrate the arts and culture of downtown Punta Gorda, the new Downtown Experience held its official launch Thursday at the Hector House Plaza, opposite the old Historic Courthouse.

The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, led by President John Wright, Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews and Punta Gorda City Council member Mark Kuharski,  conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to get the event underway, preceded by the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Deanna Peden, representing Gulfshore Opera.

The “Charisma” choir of Charlotte High School entertained in song, while guests gathered to pick up their Downtown Experience information sheet.

The downtown area was divided into mini PODS; meaning that a cluster of businesses collaborated to present a variety of interesting events. 

“The All-New Downtown Punta Gorda Experience” happens every Thursday of the month in downtown Punta Gorda.

