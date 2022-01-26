Sarah Mayper, Charlotte High School choral director, and John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, share details before the official launch for "The All-New Downtown Punta Gorda Experience."
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jan Holm and Gina Cairns, Team Punta Gorda representatives, chat with Paige Parker, Jane Warren, and Ruth Schifano about upcoming programs and volunteer opportunities at Team Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Deanna Peden, Gulf Shore Opera, sang the national anthem at the official launch for "The All-New Downtown Punta Gorda Experience."
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Sara Mayper, Charlotte High School choral director, introduces the Charlotte High School traveling choral members of "Charisma" to the attendees at "The All-New Downtown Punta Gorda Experience."
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine is one of the Punta Gorda Chamber's POD stops for "The All-New Downtown Punta Gorda Experience."
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Ron Magliochetti pours a sample wine selection for Jan Washburn and Ron Prickitt during "The All New Downtown Punta Gorda Experience."
PUNTA GORDA - To celebrate the arts and culture of downtown Punta Gorda, the new Downtown Experience held its official launch Thursday at the Hector House Plaza, opposite the old Historic Courthouse.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, led by President John Wright, Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews and Punta Gorda City Council member Mark Kuharski, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to get the event underway, preceded by the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Deanna Peden, representing Gulfshore Opera.
The “Charisma” choir of Charlotte High School entertained in song, while guests gathered to pick up their Downtown Experience information sheet.
The downtown area was divided into mini PODS; meaning that a cluster of businesses collaborated to present a variety of interesting events.
“The All-New Downtown Punta Gorda Experience” happens every Thursday of the month in downtown Punta Gorda.
