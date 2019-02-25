Cirque Italia held multiple shows on Feb. 9-10, in Punta Gorda. The Cirque “Water Circus Gold” unit performed its acts atop a 35,000 gallon water tank, which sprayed multi-colored cascades, amidst laser light shows, actors and acrobats. The family friendly event included a “Mermaid”, an “Elephant”, Aerialists, and interaction with children in the crowd. From their website: Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance of European style. It is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent.” For more information, visit: cirqueitalia.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.