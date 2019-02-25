Cirque Italia held multiple shows on Feb. 9-10, in Punta Gorda. The Cirque “Water Circus Gold” unit performed its acts atop a 35,000 gallon water tank, which sprayed multi-colored cascades, amidst laser light shows, actors and acrobats. The family friendly event included a “Mermaid”, an “Elephant”, Aerialists, and interaction with children in the crowd. From their website: Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance of European style. It is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience under a customized traveling tent.” For more information, visit: cirqueitalia.com
The Cirque 'Water Circus Gold' arrives downtown
- by JERRY BEARD Photographer
