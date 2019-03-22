The 11th annual Dancing with the Charlotte Stars was held on Friday, March 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. As the largest fundraising event for Charlotte Arts, proceeds from Dancing with the Charlotte Stars are used to support local programming, including Art in Public Places, Artist of the Month, the Charlotte Arts Gallery, the Arts in Education grants, an annual student scholarship, awards to the graduating high school art contestants, and more!

