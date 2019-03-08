The Isles Yacht Club celebrated its 43rd annual Change of Watch on Saturday, Feb. 23. The Club is a private dining, yacht, and social club located on Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda. The Club, located at 1780 W. Marion Ave., offers a variety of activities and amenities for boaters and non-boaters alike. For more information, call 941-639-7551 or email: iyc@islesyc.com.
