Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club held its annual “Change of Watch” on Saturday, Feb. 16. Dinner was served, and live music performed. New officers included Commodore Martin Holland, and Vice Commodore Jack MacDonald. The club will be hosting the 2.4 Meter Class “CanAm Championship Final,” March 29-31. For more information, visit: www.charlotteharboryachtclub.com
Yacht Club holds annual 'Change of Watch'
- by JERRY BEARD Photographer
