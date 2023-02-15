PUNTA GORDA — Kelly Gaylord didn’t know all of Tommy Fulton’s accomplishments.
But now she tells others that she’s proud to have his image on a mural in Punta Gorda.
Fulton graduated Charlotte High School in 1969. He loved to run, said Gaylord, president of the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Fulton competed in the Amateur Athletic Union in Munich, Germany in 1973.
“Tommy was the first African American male to break the 4-minute mile,” Gaylord said. “That is absolutely amazing. That’s a pretty cool thing coming from your town.”
Fulton was awarded the key to the city of Punta Gorda in 1973, and is featured on one of the 10 panels showcasing Black history in Punta Gorda, through murals funded by the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
He died Aug. 8, 2013.
Some Black pioneers in the new paintings date back to the 1800s.
The new panels will be dedicated at a public ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 25, on the Baker Center School lawn, 311 East Charlotte Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Mural panels were painted by Keith Goodson, who worked with the society to create a more modern vision for a mural.
By studying old photos, Goodson captured the local Black community’s history and contributions. Key areas included the early years, religion, education, desegregation, community, military, government, entertainment and sports.
“Instead of being one mural on the Baker Center building, it’s really 10,” Gaylord said. “Families who were born and raised here helped give us their personal touch. They have been invited to speak during the dedication.”
Near the panels at the Baker Center’s 104-foot long wall is a sign with a QR code. Anyone can point their cellphone camera at the code and learn details about each of the 10 panels.
“The Supreme Court outlawed segregation in 1954 (Brown v Board of Education), but Florida, was in no hurry to comply,” the society notes in a QR code link. “After graduating Baker Academy, Charlotte County Black students were bused to Dunbar High School in Fort Myers to complete their education.”
Goodson helped show Blacks were part of the local community in the early years of Punta Gorda. Most of Black railroad surveying crew settled in the community after the train arrived in 1886, as the rails were not extended further south until 1904. The Hotel Punta Gorda was completed in 1888, built by about 200 mostly Black workmen.
For religion, a panel shows Dan Smith, a member of the railroad surveying crew who settled in Punta Gorda. Smith was deeply religious man. In 1886, he built a “brush arbor” where he organized the town’s first Black religious services.
For the education panel, it’s explained that Benjamin Joshua Baker was recruited to teach at the first school house for Black students built in Punta Gorda in 1902. Baker established the school that eventually served grades 1-8 and was the only teacher for some time. As the school grew, he became principal of Baker Academy, teaching for 50 years.
There’s a second panel dedicated to education showcasing bus driver Mary Nightingale.
The local Black community has a long history of military service. Black Union soldiers settled in Punta Gorda after the Civil War. During WWII, six brothers from one Punta Gorda family enlisted. A panel features one of them, Lt. Charles Bailey, a Tuskegee airman, along with his P-51 Mustang, “My Buddy.”
The government panel represents the local Black community who played a role in Punta Gorda’s government from the beginning. In late 1887, 34 registered male voters met at Thomas Hector’s upstairs pool hall and voted to incorporate the town, establish a municipal government, and rename the town Punta Gorda.
The voters included four Black settlers: Sam Kenedy, O.B. Armstrong, E.C. Jackson and Elihu Justice.
Two years later, Robert Meacham, a prominent Black Florida legislator and preacher, was appointed Punta Gorda’s postmaster. A panel captures Meacham and the first railroad depot where he had his post office.
Gollman’s Bar opened in 1944 at the corner of Virginia and Cochran (now MLK Boulevard) and served the local Black community as a safe haven for live entertainment in the segregated south. The Gollmans’ child, Nathaniel, had a jazz band called “Nat and His Florida Stompers” who played at the bar and are featured in a panel.
There’s a panel that pays tribute to the Punta Gorda Negro baseball team and the Black community’s baseball field that once stood where the Baker Center School is now at Charlotte and Cochran (now MLK Boulevard).
The original mural, created in 2003 on the Clement building, was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2004. A recreation of the original mural was painted by the original artist at this location and rededicated on Nov. 15, 2007.
Gaylord said the mural was more portrait-like and, after 16 years, was aging.
“We knew we needed to do a much better job at telling the history,” she said. “The resulting design was full of color and interest, and exactly what the society was looking for in a mural.”
The society began raising money with donations from Sushila Cherian, Penny Stiffler, Kelly and Pete Gaylord, the Shively Charitable Foundation, Saint Mary Baptist Church, and Congregational United Church of Christ. In December, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County gave a $13,000 grant from the John and Tana Sandefur Fund.
For more information, visit www.puntagordamurals.org.
