Nationally acclaimed pianist to perform

Isaac James is a nationally acclaimed and accomplished classical pianist, who has performed throughout the United States. He has appeared as a solo recitalist and with chamber orchestras. He has held positions as a choral director, school band/orchestral conductor, and church organist. As an avid accompanist, Isaac has collaborated with vocalists as well as many other performing artists.
Having began playing the piano by ear at the age of six, he did not start receiving formal piano lessons until the age of 12. At the time he was 16, he entered into his first international piano competition. Isaac has studied with Catherine Mowers, Janine Johnson, Israel Steinberg, Robert Goldman, Tubkya Ropaustokovich, and has taken master studies from some of the world’s greatest pianists including Andre Watts, Emmanuel Ax, and the late Van Cliburn. He held his Carnegie Hall debut in late 2012.
As a tenor, he has played in roles of operettas such as "Ralph" in Gilbert and Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore, and has sung in numerous other professional choral societies and community choruses.
Performing alongside some of his friends and colleagues, Isaac has organized many events that have brought classical music to small rural communities throughout the Northeast. He has assisted with, and founded classical music performance series' and musical programs that have funded a variety of charities.
Isaac is also a piano technician with 15 years of experience. He is an avid pilot and loves to sail. He recently relocated from New York to Punta Gorda Isles, Florida, where he is the Director of Music at the Punta Gorda Congregational United Church of Christ.
Isaac also performs for events such as weddings, funerals, dinner-parties etc. His set list includes anything from classical to jazz and cabaret. He is also an instructor and offers piano studies to all ages and levels, in the Punta Gorda Isles, Florida.
