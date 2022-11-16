new council

Punta Gorda City Clerk Karen Smith swears in Lynne Matthews, left, who ran unopposed, Bill Dryburgh and Donna Peterman, who also ran unopposed, as the new city council members Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. 

PUNTA GORDA — Bill Dryburgh was welcomed onto the Punta Gorda City Council on Wednesday by fellow council members, wished a happy birthday and given his board assignments.

After the niceties ended, he wanted to discuss the city attorney's contract.


Jaha Cummings

Jaha Cummings thanks the community after serving six years as a Punta Gorda City Council member Wednesday at his last meeting.
Debby Carey

Outgoing Punta Gorda City Council member Debby Carey receives a plaque and gift from Mayor Lynne Matthews at the meeting Wednesday. Matthews was re-elected and named the mayor again at the meeting. 

