NARFE grants for furloughed Federal employees
Chapter 2194, Peace River, Punta Gorda, announces NARFE financial grants for furloughed active federal employees who are not receiving paychecks. The grant is available through the FEEA Fund (Federal Employee Education and Assistance). Applications are processed quickly at www.NARFE.org. Select SHUTDOWN ASSISTANCE to submit an application. In the first week, 1,500 applications have been funded. NARFE members, active and retired, are urged to contact their congressmen to register their opinions.”
Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month’s Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m., today, Jan. 25, at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
The Yoga Sanctuary’s annual Open House; benefit for C.A.R.E.
The Yoga Sanctuary opens its doors for its annual Open House, benefiting C.A.R.E, the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies of Charlotte County from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 112 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Bring friends, family, or neighbor. Join in for free mini-sessions of yoga, meet others in the community, and learn about the types of yoga and healing modalities The Yoga Sanctuary offers. Visit www.theyogasanctuary.biz or call 941-505-9642.
Feeling’ Alright’ tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, “Feelin’ Alright,” a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh, and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
4th annual YMCA Spin-a-Thon{/div}
Join in for the 4th annual YMCA Spin-a-Thon from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, where you can ‘Pedal for a Purpose!’ This indoor cycling event is a fundraiser for the YMCA Children & Families Scholarship fund and programs. You can choose to spin from one to four hours. Enjoy team teaching, fun music, giveaways and great food all while enjoying a view of beautiful Charlotte Harbor. The cost is $25 per hour or $75 for all four hours. You do not need to be a Y member and there is no experience necessary. Sign-up online at runsignup.com/race/fl/puntagorda/spinathon or in person at the Punta Gorda or Franz Ross YMCA. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email gmarinari@skyymca.org.
Chili challenge scheduled
8th Annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge, Beer, & Blues Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Up to 20 chili teams will set up their chili cooking booths in Laishley Park in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is the best. The Beer Tasting Tent will feature over 50 different craft beers from Micro-Breweries around the country. For more information, to register or to purchase tickets visit www.PuntaGordaChiliFest.com or call 941-637-5953.
First social of year for Italian Heritage Social Club
The Italian Heritage Social Club is having its first social of 2019 on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. A new year dinner dance with a dinner choices of roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable or shrimp scampi with pasta $15 for members or guests. Dance music by the Don and Jo show. Includes coffee, dessert, ice tea, b.y.o.b. For more information or to RSVP call 941-661-5176 or 941-661-4247.
TEAM Punta Gorda annual meeting scheduled
TEAM Punta Gorda’s annual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The theme – Economic Development is a Team Sport – will feature a riveting presentation by Lucienne Pears, outgoing director of the Charlotte County Economic Development Office, and Dave Gammon, the office’s business recruitment supervisor who will serve as interim director. The meeting, which will include a brief look at TEAM’s many accomplishments in 2018. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Attendance is strictly limited to 225 persons.
Barbershop Chorus to host guest night
The Suncoast Statesmen Barbershop Chorus are sponsoring its annual guest night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. All members of the public are invited. The Suncoast Statesmen meet every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Burnt Store Presbyterian church Fellowship Hall.
Wine and painting party
Create a set of “Etched Wine Glasses” with Belinda Duclos at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Cost is $40 and includes supplies, wine and snacks. Register at visualartcenter.org. or call 941-639-8810.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
Free Boating Safety Equipment Demonstration Day
Whether you are new to boating or a seasoned veteran, Peace River Sail and Power Squadron encourages you to attend a free Boating Safety Equipment Demonstration Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 2. in front of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 West Retta Esplanade.
Gain experience with flare guns, hand-held flares, and smoke signals with one on one instruction with the ability to discharge various devices under supervision. Bring your trailered boat for a courtesy Vessel Safety Check. Required and additional suggested safety equipment for power, sail and paddle craft will be on display; knowledgeable Squadron members will be available to answer your questions. The Punta Police Department Marine Officer, Punta Gorda Fire Department, Florida Department of Environmental Protection — Clean Marina Program, Charlotte Harbor Sea Tow and Punta Gorda Learn to Sail will also be on hand to answer boating related questions.
If you would like more information about this topic, contact Peace River Sail and Power Squadron’s Safety Officer Rick Sluzewski at 219-588-3324 or email Info@PeaceRiverSailAndPowerSquadron.org.
CSO Composers Luncheon set
The Phantoms of the Orchestra, a volunteer group which supports the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, is holding its fifth monthly Composers Luncheon of this concert season on Feb. 7, from noon until 1 p.m. The luncheon will be held at the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., and is open to the public. Guests are welcome. The program will be a short presentation featuring composers whose music will be performed at the February 10th CSO concert. The luncheon menu will be antipasto salad with meats and cheeses, also garlic bread. The cost is $15, which includes a complimentary glass of wine. Make reservations by calling Janet Wilcox at 813-708-3292 by noon on Feb 5.
Water Circus coming to town
Cirque Italia Water Circus will be performing at the Marketplace, 100 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, 8 and at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 10. Cirque Italia brings a circus arts performance of European style to America with a dazzling Water Circus performance. Tickets range from $10 to $50. For more information, contact 941-704-8572 or corpteam.cirqueitalia@gmail.com.
15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament
Rev up your racquets for the return of the 15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament benefiting The Homeless Coalition and The Charlotte County Family YMCA. Bring a dish to share Friday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. for the Kick-Off Party at the Charlotte County Family YMCA located at 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enjoy mingling with sponsors and players, 50/50 raffle, chance auctions, cash bar and exhibition matches by local pros. Regular doubles tennis matches will be held all weekend, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Registration is $45 per player and includes continental breakfast and a commemorative t-shirt. Registration forms are located at The Charlotte County Family YMCA in Punta Gorda, Wrigley Tennis and The Homeless Coalition. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available for the event. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
Sweetheart Ball scheduled
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Singing Valentines
On Feb. 12-14 local Barbershop Chapters of the Barbershop Harmony Society throughout North America and around the world will be providing barbershop quartets to present a very unique and memorable valentine which can be purchased for the special person(s) in your life. The Suncoast Statesmen Barbershoppers, (a nonprofit organization and vital member of the local arts community), has available several experienced barbershop quartets who will sing a couple of love songs, and present a rose to your sweetheart, wife, mother, husband, father, son, daughter, or special friend, (or anyone at all), at any reasonable time and place of your choosing in Charlotte County on the above dates. They will also take a picture with your smart phone so that you may share this unique Valentine with your friends on social media. It makes a great surprise and can usually be arranged within a one hour time frame. The cost is $40. To make arrangements, call Jack or Cynthia at 941-625-1128.
Paddle with your valentine
Paddle the Lower Peace River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Paddle with Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried past the turn-of-the century Liverpool phosphate dock ruins. Check the rookery for bird activity and then up in the Peace River to the Nav-A-Gator for lunch. Return via a short cut. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida’s largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to : funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Players to present ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
The Charlotte Players will present “Singin’ in the Rain on Feb. 15-24 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards. Seating is reserved for all shows. Ticket prices vary. For more information, call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
2019 Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in our Charlotte County community. The 2019 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S.41 bridge walkway. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause or walk at your leisure and cheer us on. Together, we can reach our goal of raising awareness of poverty in our community and raising funds to help those we serve. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden
Salto Entertainment announces the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the boutique Big-Top on Feb. 20-26 at The Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda. Tickets may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond
The 12th annual Taste of Punta Gorda will be held on March 3, at Laishley Park and will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte Communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Some 80 vendors of arts, crafts, and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs throughout Charlotte County will participate. Fun Kid’s Zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz bad, the Florida Mountain Men bluegrass group and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. New and exciting additions this year. Battles, performances, judging, dancing, and more. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society — Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
‘Spring Fling…A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, sumptuous food, drinks and great fun. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. Cocktail attire suggested.To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.