PUNTA GORDA — A field at Laishley Park rippled in a sea of red, white, and blue, where a tribute was held Friday to honor heroes over Memorial Day weekend.
Bagpipers and drummers from Guns N Hoses played music before the opening ceremony that honored veterans, active military, first responders, medical professionals, teachers and others who serve the nation.
Leading the invocation was Pastor Ken Ewing, of the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Port Charlotte.
“Freedom is not free but a gift for us from those who made the supreme sacrifice,” he said.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Jerry O’Halloran led the crowd in “God Bless America.”
Alyson Burch, president of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, said the number of flags doubled from last year — the first year of the Healing Field of Honor.
She said 100 volunteers started working on assembling the flags earlier in the week at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Then, the 1,000 flags were placed in 20 perfect rows with 50 flags in each row at the park, she said.
She said the flags in the first row were at half-staff in memory of the students and teachers killed in the Texas school shooting.
Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance presented the Rotary with a county proclamation in which he said the second annual Rotary Club’s Healing Field of Honor “is a tribute to the many heroes in our community,” and he proclaimed May 27-30 the Healing Field of Honor weekend.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, who presented Burch with a proclamation from Punta Gorda which also proclaimed the Healing Field of Honor weekend, called the display: “majestic — this is the most incredible thing.”
A flyover of two aircraft from the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 565, Punta Gorda, ended the ceremony.
Presented by the Punta Gorda Rotary, the Healing Field of Honor program allowed businesses and members of the community to purchase American flags with a tag attached, indicating who the flag was honoring.
Darcy Hanley, past president of the PG Rotary, said the flags came with poles and 0-rings, zip ties, gold balls for the top of the poles, and plastic tags where the honoree’s name on a paper tag would be inserted.
The display runs through Monday evening and will be disassembled Tuesday. Taps will be played each evening at 6 p.m. through Monday.
Those who purchased a flag can pick it up on Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Others are having their flags shipped for a fee of $8, Hanley said.
Proceeds from the program will go to the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity and Education Foundation to fund local organizations.
