DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Defendants accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol building will be tried in two separate trials later this year.
The first trial in September will focus on the alleged ringleaders of the Oath Keepers during the Capitol riot – Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell.
The second trial in November will focus on the remaining Oath Keepers, including Punta Gorda resident David Moerschel and Sarasota resident Joseph Hackett.
Moerschel, 44, and Hackett, 50, are alleged to have been part of an Oath Keeper formation that broke through a door to enter the Capitol during the certification of the 2020 Electoral vote on Jan. 6, 2021.
Federal prosecutors further allege that several Florida-based Oath Keepers — including Moerschel, Hackett, and Englewood resident Graydon Young — coordinated with each other between Election Day in 2020 and Jan. 6 to disrupt the certification process.
In court documents, FBI investigators cited social media messages where the Oath Keepers allegedly discussed bringing combat equipment and melee weapons to the DC area.
Moerschel has pleaded not guilty to several charges connected to his alleged actions on Jan. 6, including seditious conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to defraud the United States, unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds, aiding and abetting the destruction of government property.
Hackett is also listed as out of “personal recognizance,” but is also in a “High Intensity Supervision Program.”
Much of the extensive preparation period in the Oath Keeper case has revolved around the delivery and cataloging of discovery material.
Defense attorneys in the case recently cited a total of 2.5 million files shared in the discovery phase with a combined memory space of just under four terabytes.
For comparison, the Pandora Papers – the largest leak of data on offshore financial data in history – was recorded at 2.94 terabytes of information.
Attorneys for one of the defendants, Kenneth Harrelson, recently filed a motion in limine to preclude prosecutors from offering what they claim are unsubstantiated arguments in court.
The motion, for instance, asks that prosecutors not be allowed to “introduce any evidence, call any witness, argue or making any claim” that the defendants “conspired to or attempted to prevent … the transfer of presidential power” on either Jan. 6, 2021 or Jan. 20, 2021.
The motion claims that evidence provided by the state does not prove that the Oath Keepers could disrupt the transfer of power because “no presidential power is transferred” by either the Joint Session or any specific action on Inauguration Day. A president’s term is automatically started at 12 noon Jan. 20 and is not dependent on swearing an oath of office before noon.
In a response letter, prosecutors argued back that the indictment against Harrelson and the other defendants is defined as “opposing by force the authority of the Government of the United States and by preventing, hindering, or delaying by force the execution of the law governing the transfer of power.”
The laws in question cited by the prosecution are the 12th Amendment — which outlines the Electoral College and determines who starts the upcoming term — and 20th Amendment — which outlines the timeframe of the President’s term.
Prosecutors also cited U.S. Code Title 3, Section 15, which outlines the method of counting the Electoral College votes at the Joint Session of Congress, including methods for objection.
