PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the area of East Twin Lakes Drive and Espanol Drive in Punta Gorda, according to a CCSO report.
Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, CCSO representatives reported that the investigation was in progress and that the shooter was in custody.
Details about the shooting were not available at the time of this report.
The victim was sent to an area hospital to receive medical treatment.
CCSO representatives said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
Updates will be released as confirmed.
