Although many Fourth of July events have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, home fireworks and celebrations can still put your pet in harm’s way.
The Punta Gorda Fire Department put together 10 tips for keeping pets safe this Independence Day.
1 If attending a party, fireworks displays or other gatherings, leave pets at home. Loud fireworks, unfamiliar places and crowds can all be frightening to pets, and there is a risk of them becoming spooked and running.
2 Consider putting your pets in a safe, escape-proof room or crate during parties and fireworks.
3 Horses and livestock should be kept in safely fenced areas and as far from any excitement and noise as possible.
4 When hosting guests, ask them to help keep an eye on your pets to make sure they don’t escape. Placing notes on exit doors and gates can help both you and your guests remain vigilant.
5 Keep pets inside if you or your neighbors are setting off fireworks.
6 Sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal and kabob skewers should be kept away from pets.
7 Don’t let pets near your grill while it is in use or still hot.
8 Too much sun, heat and humidity can be dangerous to pets. Keep them inside when conditions are like this and make sure they have access to shady spots and plenty of water when outdoors. Don’t leave them outside for extended periods in hot weather. Know the signs that your pet may be overheating.
9 Never leave pets in the car when it’s warm outside. Vehicle interiors heat up much faster than the air around them and even a short time in a locked car can be dangerous to pets.
10 If traveling out of town for the holiday, consider leaving pets at home with a sitter or boarding them in a kennel. If you need to bring them with you, be sure you know how to keep them safe.
