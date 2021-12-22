PUNTA GORDA — The 1st United Methodist Church has planned a live petting zoo event for families in Punta Gorda Friday.
The petting zoo will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Christmas Eve day at Gilchrist Park, 400 W Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda.
"There will be goats, chickens, bunnies and other small animals as well as a special surprise for the kids," said Kathy Butgereit, 1st United administrative director. "We do this event to create an activity that families can enjoy together on Christmas Eve."
Butgereit said families can also stay for a service afterwards, celebrating the birth of Jesus together, along with other activities for children.
There will be a children and family Christmas Eve worship service at noon at the park. Another contemporary worship service is planned later that afternoon at 3 p.m. in the park.
That will be followed by a traditional Christmas Eve worship service from 6 to 8 p.m. at the 1st United Life Center, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will be a program of music featuring harp, handbells, choir and organ.
She said the idea for the Christmas Eve petting zoo came together last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We started worshiping each week in Gilchrist Park each Sunday and the response from the community has been wonderful," Butgereit said. "We are reaching many new people who may not have a church home or are just not yet comfortable going back inside with the virus still lingering around."
Their Sunday worship service continues each week at 8 a.m. in the park.
"Last year on Christmas Eve, (the petting zoo) was so popular that we had over 400 people attend our afternoon service," she said. "Our congregation has been very supportive of this outreach and many of them volunteer on Christmas Eve to help make this service a success and to spread the joy of the season."
For more information about the Christmas Eve event, or other events at 1st United Methodist Church, go to Whatis1st.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.