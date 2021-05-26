PUNTA GORDA — Two Fort Myers men were arrested Tuesday in South Punta Gorda for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and amphetamines, among other charges, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office report.
George Nicholas Bankuti, 42, and James Wesley Haney, 41, were traveling south on Tamiami Trail near St. Pierre Road and Notre Dame Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. when a CCSO deputy on patrol saw a man — later identified as Bankuti — driving erratically in a silver Toyota Corolla also heading south on Tamiami Trail.
The deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Tamiami Trail and Tribune Boulevard.
After identifying the two men, CCSO reported that Bankuti "appeared lethargic and slow to respond to the deputy’s questions and Haney was noticeably jittery and repeating himself."
The deputy ran a check on both men, finding that Bankuti did not own a valid driver’s license in any state and Haney had an active warrant out of Lee County.
The two men refused consent for officers to search the vehicle, so a Punta Gorda Police Department K-9 Unit was called in for support.
Officers received a positive alert from the canine, prompting them to search the vehicle.
Officers found multiple bags that field-tested positive as MDMA, methamphetamines and fentanyl.
They also found other paraphernalia such as a straw, small empty baggies consistent with narcotics sales, a tray and scales, according to the report.
In total, officers documented 49 grams of MDMA, 86.7 grams of methamphetamine and 7.6 grams of fentanyl.
Officers also found over $1,000 in Haney's wallet that was taken into evidence.
Bankuti was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; trafficking of fentanyl, 4 grams or more; trafficking of amphetamine, more than 14 grams; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Haney was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; trafficking of fentanyl, 4 grams or more; trafficking of amphetamine, more than 14 grams; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men are being held at Charlotte County Jail with a $365,500 bond for Bankuti and $365,000 bond for Haney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.