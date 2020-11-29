PUNTA GORDA — A two-year-old boy almost drowned in his family's fenced-in pool on Bandit Drive in South Punta Gorda Sunday.
Around 9:45 a.m., Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to a house on Bandit Drive for a possible drowning.
"When we arrived, we found a two-year-old male who had been removed from the water," said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire & EMS public information officer. "He was conscious and breathing but may have aspirated water."
The child was transported to Bayfront Port Charlotte. The mother of the boy said he climbed the fence surrounding the pool to get a toy that had fallen into the pool.
Drownings are a leading cause of injury and death for young children ages 1 to 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Three children die every day as a result of drowning, which kills more children ages 1 to 4 than anything else except birth defects.
HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN?
Learn life-saving skills.
"Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)," Dunn said.
Fence off back-yard pools.
"Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools," he continued. "This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool."
Make life jackets a must.
"Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim," Dunn said. "Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too."
Dunn went on to say that parents should always be aware when kids are in or near water − including bathtubs − and closely supervise them at all times.
"Because drowning happens quickly and quietly," Dunn said, "adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like playing cards, reading books, talking on the phone and using alcohol or drugs.
Don't become complacent.
"The takeaway for all parents would be not to become complacent even if you have a fenced-off pool," Dunn said. "It only takes a second for an accident to happen and unlike the movies, drownings are usually very quiet."
