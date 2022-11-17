Florida International Air Show

A fearless osprey flies near the SBD Dauntless “Lady In Blue” during the 2021 Florida International Air Show at the Punta Gorda Airport. 

 SUN PHOTO BY CAPT. JOSH OLIVE

PUNTA GORDA – Tickets go on sale soon for the return of the 41st Florida International Air Show next year, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The air show is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, 2023.


