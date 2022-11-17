PUNTA GORDA – Tickets go on sale soon for the return of the 41st Florida International Air Show next year, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
The air show is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, 2023.
After taking a year off for runway construction at Punta Gorda Airport, the show will return to the venue with a new runway and a new Flight Based Operations Center, a news release stated.
"It takes a small army to organize and run the weekend," FIAS Board of Directors President Denise Dull. "We have a very dedicated and loyal volunteer base in the community, folks who have given a lot of their time and talents for many years in creating a very well respected and appreciated event."
Dull said many people are involved in the process.
"The board is just a small representation of the many organizations and groups of people who come together each year and make things run smoothly," Dull said.
The nonprofit air show is also looking for volunteers to help with the event. Anyone interested can visit floridaairshow.com, which will be updated with positions and commitments needed, according to a news release.
Organizers expect about 40,000 people to attend the two-day event.
Over the years, the air show has raised more than $3 million for local charities and nonprofit groups.
