$20K donation serves up future PicklePlex expansion

PUNTA GORDA — Future expansion at the PicklePlex of Punta Gorda has been served up thanks to a recent donation from United Healthcare of Florida.
Based out of Miami, local representatives of the health insurance provider donated $20,000 to the PicklePlex 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in January.
The funding will go to developing an additional eight courts at the PicklePlex sports complex, at Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda.
PicklePlex opened in June 2019, providing 16 courts for the Southwest Florida area and attracting players from all over the region.
PicklePlex board member Nancy Prafke said talks began last year with United Healthcare.
"They have been interested in our Charlotte County market and expanding their services to here because of the (older) age of our population," Prafke said. "One of their local reps started talking with some of our board members and it was really where it began, leading to them putting up marketing tents at some of our tournaments."
Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida. Court expansion has been needed for some time now, PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly said.
"Recently, there were so many paddles stacked up (of players waiting) that people had almost an hour wait," Reilly said. "You stand around and talk and visit and realize, 'Wow, you’ve been here awhile.'"
There are about 50 people from outside Charlotte County signed up to play as daily members. Reilly said they have a lot of daily visitors from Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Venice, as well as other nearby areas.
PicklePlex has around 600-plus players signed up as year-round members.
"We really need the new courts to accommodate our growth in membership and to be able to offer them the programs that they would like," Reilly said.
The new eight courts will fit inside the original footprint the organization set at the FSW campus. Plans are in the works to build the new courts over the summer.
"The new courts will allow us to do more educational programs and for us to have more leagues, organized activities and instruction, and would like to get back into providing youth programs," Reilly said.
The additional courts will also benefit PicklePlex in hosting its current tournaments as well as attracting new ones and more media coverage.
"When we have a large tournament like the upcoming Association of Pickleball Professionals tournament with eight additional courts (and more players as a result) they will actually get media coverage from CBS Sports ... that is huge for our area," Reilly said.
This year's APP Tournament runs this week from Wednesday through Sunday at PicklePlex.
Last fall, the PicklePlex organization entered a three-year deal with the APP to hold tournaments at its facility.
"The courts will allow them to have additional players (in the future) and that’s what draws the TV coverage," Reilly said.
Prafke said the recent United Healthcare donation won't be the only way of raising more funds.
"We are getting ready to participate in this year's Giving Challenge," Prafke said, referring to the 2022 Giving Challenge.
The Giving Challenge, April 26 to 27, is a 24-hour online giving event that connects 700-plus nonprofit organizations, like PicklePlex, with donors and community members to support causes and create impact in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
She also mentioned an ongoing capital campaign for PicklePlex.
For more information about membership programs, tournaments and donation opportunities at PicklePlex, go to PicklePlex.org. To find out more about this year's Giving Challenge and other organizations involved, go to GivingChallenge.org.
