PUNTA GORDA — State wildlife officers acknowledged euthanizing some — but not all — of the 89 green iguanas they seized from local reptile breeder Ty Park earlier in January.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials found homes for 53 of the reptiles, the agency said. But they euthanized 39 that Park was keeping at IguanaLand on Bermont Road, east of Punta Gorda. Park voluntarily gave up the reptiles, declared illegal in 2020 as an invasive species, FWC said.
Park told The Daily Sun that FWC took 37 iguanas, and feared they had been killed.
Park was cited for possessing the reptiles without a permit; possessing untagged green iguanas and failure to meet caging requirements. Penalties can be up to 60 days in jail or $500 per citation.
Park and other reptile breeders object to Florida's criminalizing the species. Protocols remain for having the reptile for educational purposes through licensing.
Green iguanas are considered detrimental to local environments. Keeping them in cages is considered difficult. Park battled FWC previously in court with the agency alleged iguanas escaped onto neighboring properties.
"Florida’s captive wildlife regulations are among the most stringent in the nation," FWC said in a statement. "Individuals who possess wildlife in Florida must be licensed and meet all safe housing and humane treatment standards …. Florida statutes and our captive wildlife regulations provide the tools our investigators need to address issues when violations occur."
Park's website for IguanaLand states it is in preparation for opening.
