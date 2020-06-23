PUNTA GORDA — Interviews are underway with the five finalists for the new city manager position in Punta Gorda.
Current manager Howard Kunik has served the city since April 2005 and aims to retire in October of this year.
The city manager serves as chief administrative officer of the city and is appointed by the City Council.
A special meeting will be held at 9 a.m. today for the City Council to conduct their final interviews with each candidate.
The meeting is open to the public and is being held at the City Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Leading up to the meeting, candidates are meeting with each council member individually as well as with a group of community members appointed by the City Council.
The City Council members will rank and select their finalist at today's meeting; however, they do have an option to continue their deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday at Council Chambers.
THE FINALISTS
In the application process, the city asked candidates to list their employment history for the last 10 years.
10 a.m. interview: Gregory Murray, of Smithsburg, Maryland
- From February 2007 to July 2017: County administrator for Washington County, Maryland.
10:30 a.m. interview: Caryn Gardner-Young, of Boynton Beach, Florida
- From March 2017 to September 2019: Assistant city manager in the city of Delray Beach, Florida.
- From December 2016 to June 2017: Management consultant in the city of Parkland, Florida.
- From February 2007 to November 2016: Interim city manager and city manager in the city of Parkland.
11 a.m. interview: Michael Morrow, of Lake Worth, Florida
- From July 2001 to February 2020: Operations director/public works director in the city of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
- From January 2010 to February 2020: Adjunct instructor (upon request) at Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia.
11:30 a.m. interview: David Condit, of Colorado Springs, Colorado
- From January 2017 to March 2020: Deputy forest and grassland supervisor for the United States Forest Service.
- From January 2016 to January 2017: Wing commander for the U.S. Air Force out of Montgomery, Alabama, until retiring from the military.
- From July 2013 to January 2016: Operations commander, Hurricane Hunters, for the U.S. Air Force out of Biloxi, Mississippi.
- From December 2006 to July 2013: Director of operations, Aerial Firefighting & Safety, for the U.S. Air Force out Colorado Springs.
Noon interview: James Drumm, of Brunswick, Georgia
- From August 2015 to January 2020: City manager for the city of Brunswick.
- From May 2011 to April 2014: City manager for the city of Zephyrhills, Florida.
- From March 2004 to October 2010: City manager for the city of High Springs, Florida.
