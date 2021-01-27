PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews delivered her "State of the City" address Wednesday afternoon at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
The presentation took place during a Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce luncheon, highlighting some of the city's accomplishments during 2020, goals for 2021 and ongoing actions involving coronavirus vaccines.
Here are some highlights from the speech:
A new city manager
In 2020, the City Council hired a new city manager to serve as the city's chief administrative officer after the retirement of longtime manager Howard Kunik.
"We had the great task of going over 50 resumes," Matthews said, "and we ended up selecting Greg Murray. We have had a very seamless transition. We are very fortunate to have him with us."
Development
In 2020, the city had a jump in single-family home development, bringing in 114 new single-family permits compared to 81 in 2019.
"When you look at all the things going on in our city, we have done a a tremendous job of bringing in single-family permits," Matthews said. "In spite of COVID-19, we had a lot of single-family construction and it’s continuing (into this year)."
Projects
Multiple projects around the city were completed in 2020, including Buckley's Pass, Veterans Park renovations and the new groundwater reverse osmosis water treatment plant.
Buckley's Pass opened in April 2020, connecting the Punta Gorda Isles canal system to Charlotte Harbor and providing a faster waterway for boaters.
"(This) was a project that was about 20 years in the making," Matthews said. "(It was) a big citizen initiative and we had a lot of residents provide input; it was a long time coming."
Major renovations were completed at Veterans Park where the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida is located.
Renovations included work on parking and streetscape around the park, additional walkways and changes to the open area in front of the gazebo.
"We did quite a lot of extensive renovations there and we continue to do projects over there," Matthews said.
Punta Gorda’s new groundwater reverse osmosis water treatment plant began processing water for the city’s utilities district in August 2020.
"It has tremendously impacted the quality of water since it went live," Matthews said.
What's next
One of the city's top goals for 2021 is to begin restoration work on Punta Gorda's Historic City Hall, which has been in disrepair for years.
"We need to literally fix it up so that it is here for the long term," Matthews said. "It is one of our beautiful assets in the city and we want to make sure we are able to keep it there."
Matthews said another goal is to keep the city's small-town charm and character while making decisions for the future of the city.
"One of the big projects we’ve been working on for the last couple of years is the Citywide Master Plan (vision for future development)," she said. "Part of that will be updates to our land development regulations."
LDRs establish specific rules on how land within the city can be used and, in this case, include the city's transition into form-based codes.
"This means we can control what the actual end result of the architecture of a building is going to look like on our streetscape," Matthews said.
One reason for the city's emphasis on this is because of the empty lot in downtown Punta Gorda − commonly referred to as the City Marketplace − which has sat vacant for years.
When asked by an audience member what the city hopes for that private lot, Matthews said, "Your guess is as good as mine."
"I wish I could give you a good answer for that," she continued. "I’d like to see that get developed in my lifetime and I think the rest of the council members would as well."
Coronavirus vaccines
Matthews said the city has been working on trying to get more vaccines into the Charlotte County area.
"We’re working very closely with all of our state and federal officials to try to get more vaccines," she said. "The city manager and I wrote a letter to the governor a couple of weeks ago. I know the county wrote one, too.
"I know people are frustrated about this. Businesses in the community have suffered a lot over this. It’s very unfortunate and we hope everybody survives this."
