PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews delivered her “State of the City” address Wednesday.
Matthews talked to members from the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce about ongoing projects and other items during Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association luncheon.
Water quality, the city's budget, residential and commercial development, population growth, and maintaining the city's historic identity were among them.
"We have a lot of great things going on in the city," Matthews said. "It’s very exciting."
WATER QUALITY
"Water quality is something on everyone’s mind and that’s certainly something that we are working on," Matthews said.
The city is designing a project to convert Charlotte Park properties using septic systems to Punta Gorda's sewer system.
The Charlotte Park community lies within the city’s utilities district even though it’s outside the Punta Gorda limits.
"We are focusing on the three areas of Charlotte Park (where) we have a lot of waterfront property that have septic," she said. "In many cases, those systems are very old."
Matthews said as septic systems "become extinct," they can drain into local waterways.
"It destroys our water quality (and) becomes a big problem," she added.
The city is trying to find other funding sources before and construction begins.
"If we had to do it today, the properties involved would probably have to pay $25,000 per unit and we know we can’t do that to people," Matthews said. "We’re looking to get that down to around $10,000 to $11,000 if we can find grant funding or other funding to help pay for it."
CITY BUDGET
"We are in a very good place with our city budget," Matthews said. "We have gone into a different format where we are looking into the future, which is a very good thing."
Starting this year, the city established a five-year plan as opposed to looking at the budget by year.
The city also implemented a 16.8% property tax increase, raising the millage rate from $3.43 to $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.
With the new rate, taxes on a $300,000 homesteaded residential property would increase by $146, or from $858 to $1,004. Homesteaded property owners can deduct $50,000 from their property assessment.
Matthews said Punta Gorda is still cheaper than some nearby communities when comparing property tax, fees and assessments, and water and sewer.
For a single-family home and based on a $250,000 taxable value, a basic tax-fee comparison shows Punta Gorda at $2,253, Sarasota at $2,940, North Port at $3,333 and Venice at $3,377, according to city documents.
DEVELOPMENT
"You see a huge amount of construction for single-family homes," she said of the last three years.
Single-family home permits have grown from 81 in 2019, to 114 in 2020 and to 146 in 2021.
Matthews said they have had some commercial developments begin last year, including two assisted living facilities and a new car wash.
"They started in 2021 to be completed in 2022 and possibly 2023," she said.
These are important to the city as they try to balance out residential versus commercial tax revenues, which has always heavily tipped toward residential.
GROWTH
The city's population continues to grow as larger communities like Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles, and Burnt Store Meadows available properties fill up.
Matthews said PGI is currently almost 94% developed. Of the area's 9,234 parcels, 8,627 are developed, leaving only 564 available properties remaining.
In BSI, 82% of the residential properties have been developed, leaving only 173 parcels vacant. They have a total of 1,842 parcels with 1,664 already developed.
BSM already has 82% developed leaving only 170 vacant residential parcels. They have a total of 933 parcels with 762 already developed.
The city's growth over the years has also led to voter redistricting for the five City Council districts.
The 2010 U.S. Census showed a city population of 16,641. The 2020 Census showed that Punta Gorda’s population had increased to 19,471.
District 2’s boundaries did not change, and District 1 only had a minimal change.
"District 3 has now come down has taken some of the southwest section of PGI and my district (District 4) has swung a little bit further south," Matthews said, "so I have properties in PGI and also a significant number of streets in BSI with this transition."
District 5 now encompasses the rest of BSI, BSM, the Seminole Lakes community and annexed properties along Burnt Store Road.
HISTORY
The city has two major historic building projects slated for this year.
"One of the big projects we are starting to work on right now is the Historic City Hall (built in 1926) renovation," Matthews said. "It hasn’t been very well taken care of over the years and is in dire need of some really good 'TLC.'"
Part of that project includes building a new City Council chambers. The chambers and a City Hall annex neighbor the historic portion on the City Hall campus, 326 W. Marion Ave.
"The chambers have become very inadequate for the needs that we have at this time," she said, "We are taking a look overall at what we need and what we have to have going forward because we don’t want to rebuild it a second time."
The city is also looking to rehabilitate the Historic A.C. Freeman House, built in 1903, and at 311 West Retta Esplanade.
"That house had to be shut down because we had some water intrusion from pipes that burst in the walls and ceiling," Matthews said. "We have to put some money into that and we’re looking for grant funding and we’ll get that project moving forward soon."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.