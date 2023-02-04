PUNTA GORDA — Garbed in maroon caps and gowns, 52 students received their high school diplomas after overcoming various obstacles.
With smiles on their faces, students took the stage of the Charlotte Performing Arts Center to receive their diplomas on Jan. 18.
The Academy, at 18300 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte, is a nontraditional school whose alternative approach to education focuses on strong student-teacher relationships and individualized learning.
Scores of family, friends, School Board members, and the school’s former dean — Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio — were on hand to lend their support.
“Many of our students could be seen as an underdog,” English teacher Chris Van Volkom said.
Van Volkom also served as senior class adviser at The Academy.
“Most people love to root for the underdogs,” he said. “The Academy and its special group of teachers and administrators go above and beyond to help every student, regardless of background or life challenges, achieve their goal of earning their diploma.”
The Academy has had a 20-year partnership with the Simon Youth Foundation. Over the years, SYF has provided more than $1 million in scholarships and grants to the district and Academy students.
SYF Vice President of Student Services Tim Clark flew fraom Indiana to take part in the ceremony.
Dionisio, who once served as dean of students at The Academy, was given the Angel Award by Principal Jack Ham.
The Academy holds two graduation ceremonies a year— one usually held in December, and the other in May.
