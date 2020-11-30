Despite restaurant precautions, many people still fear dining out ... especially indoors.
When COVID-19 distancing guidelines began to cut into seats and sales, restaurants everywhere turned to outdoor dining solutions. Since reopening, Punta Gorda eateries from Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante to The Celtic Ray Public House have been making the most of their outdoor space.
Punta Gorda’s Wyvern Hotel already had al fresco dining at its rooftop Perch 360, now boasting a new layout and more seating.
Thanks to owner Ketan Vora’s ongoing commitment to growth, the hotel recently moved to do more outdoors.
Its ground-level 88 Keys Florida will serve dinner at new patio seating for 20 more diners (30 when back to full capacity). An awninged new entrance now connects the restaurant’s piano bar with the string-lit open-air patio that’s bordered with planters mirroring its lipstick-red theme.
According to director of business development Matt Nemec, the Wyvern’s commitments aren’t just to its customers, but also to its community.
“Back Pack Kidz is near and dear to our hearts,” he said at Monday’s patio launch. “So we asked community members to kick in a little extra on their bills to help them out.”
That help came just in time.
Faced with closed schools but no shortage of hungry children, Charlotte County Back Pack Kidz founder Jolene Mowry started an endowment to keep providing grab-and-go food all summer.
Now, Back Pack Kidz, under the wing of the 16-year-old Yah Yah Girls all-volunteer charity, continues to feed schoolkids every Friday — by filling, not returnable backpacks, but plastic bags, due to COVID-19.
“But the cost of food has gone up 20%,” said Mowry. “Since August, we’ve already spent $90,000 on food, and we’re about to spend $45,000 more. Families are losing their homes.”
At the beginning of the school year, Mowry said, “We delivered over 900 bags of food to 11 elementary schools. I have already received texts from some of the schools alerting me that the numbers will increase.”
Currently unable to run fundraisers, Back Pack Kidz depends more than ever on donations like the Wyvern’s. Donate online at backpackkidz.com/donate-now, or by mail to 24440 Manchester Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33980.
88 Keys Florida (941-639-7700) is located in the Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Dinner reservations recommended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.